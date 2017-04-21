The Director of the Agency for State Financial Control and Combating Corruption (anticorruption agency) Sulaymon Sultonzoda meet with Ambassador Tuula Yrjölä, Head of the OSCE Office in Tajikistan on 21 April 2017 to discuss topics for co-operation in 2017.

According to the OSCE office, the meeting that took place in the anticorruption agency focused on further cooperation with the Government of Tajikistan on joint multi-year corruption prevention initiatives, including anti-corruption screening of (draft) legal acts and the development of anti-corruption strategies.

This was an introductory meeting for the new Head of the OSCE Office in Tajikistan, Ambassador Tuula Yrjölä, and also a continuation of joint initiatives to support the anticorruption agency in fulfilling its core tasks in corruption prevention.