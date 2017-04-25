A mudflow has reportedly destroyed six houses in eastern Tajikistan (Rasht valley).

“A mudflow that hit the village of Ozodagon in the Lakhsh (formerly Jirgatol) district in Rasht Valley Sunday’s overnight destroyed six houses,” Ms. Umeda Yusupova, a spokeswoman for the Committee on Emergency Situations and Civil Defense (CES), told Asia-Plus Monday afternoon.

No injured was reported, according her. “About 100 people lived in those houses and they had a narrow escape,” Yusupova said.

The local authorities are currently assessing the real damage caused to the Ozodagon village by the mudflow.