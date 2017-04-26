A 49-year-old woman and her two-year-old grandchild died on April 24 as Lexus RX-330 ran into them in the Roudaki district.

According to the Interior Ministry’s website, the accident took place afternoon at around 4:00 pm not far from the Lohour jamoat.

A 26-year-old driver reportedly failed to control his Lexus RX-330 and it crashed into wall of residential building and then ran into a 49-year-old woman and her two-year-old grandchild. The woman and the child died on the spot.