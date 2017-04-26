First Deputy Prime Minister, Davlatali Said, heads the government's Commission on Fulfillment of International Human Rights Obligations.

The commission was set up by president’s decree of April 1, 2017.

The commission consists of 18 members, including first deputy heads of fifteen ministries and agencies representatives as well as the human rights ombudsman and the ombudsman for children’s rights.

The human rights ombudsman and the ombudsman for children’s rights can participate in the commission’s sessions with consultative vote.

The commission is reportedly authorized to coordinate activities of bodies concerned on fulfillment of international human rights obligations; prepare national reports on the process of implementation of international human rights treaties and other reports for submitting to international organizations, including relevant UN agencies; contribute to bringing Tajikistan’s legislation into compliance with requirements of international human rights treaties recognized by Tajikistan; etc.