During her three-day visit to Tajikistan, Princess Zahra Aga Khan has visited the Gorno Badakhshan Autonomous Region (GBAO).

On Tuesday April 25, Princess Zahra Aga Khan was met at the Khorog airport by GBAO governor Shodikhon Jamshed, senior representatives of the Khorog mayor’s office and other regional administrators.

While in Gorno Badakhshan, Princess Zahra Aga Khan has reportedly visited a number of programs and projects of the Aga Khan Development Network (AKDN) in the region.

Yesterday, she, in particular, visited the Langar area in the Ishakshim district. Today, Princess Zahra Aga Khan is visiting the Gudara area in the Rushan district and the Khidorjev area in the Roshtqala district.

She is also scheduled to meet the GBAO regional administrators and representatives of the AKDN programs in the region.

Recall, Princess Zahra Aga Khan arrived in Dushanbe Monday evening for a three-day working visit.

Princess Zahra Aga Khan is the daughter of His Highness the Aga Khan, founder and Chairman of the AKDN. She is a member of the AKDN’s Board of Directors. She has policy and management responsibility for the health, education and social services agencies of the AKDN, and is also involved in policy and strategy matters relating to the other development institutions of the Network.

Founded and guided by His Highness the Aga Khan, the Aga Khan Development Network brings together individual agencies that operate in a range of areas – from economic development, education and rural development to cultural revitalization, health care and financial services. Together these agencies collaborate towards a common goal – to build institutions and programs that can respond to the contemporary challenges and opportunities of social, economic and cultural growth in Tajikistan.

Operating in Tajikistan since 1992, AKDN draws on a strong base of experience in working with mountain societies. It works in all regions of the country and employs over 3,500 people through its operations and investments.