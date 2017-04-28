Tajik President Emomali Rahmon yesterday held a meeting to discuss issues related to cooperation with Uzbekistan.

The government members, in particular, discussed draft regulations on simplification of customs procedures and mutual trade.

One of the draft regulations concerns the draft protocol on cooperation and mutual support between the customs services of the two countries. This document reportedly provides for simplification of customs procedures, exchange of experience and data, investigation and prevention of customs infringements.

Another draft regulation concerns the draft protocol on cooperation between the customs services of the two countries on correlation of data of customs statistics of mutual trade.

The meeting participants also endorsed amendments proposed to the Constitutional Law on the Government of Tajikistan, the laws on natural monopolies and registration of acts of civil status as well as administrative code.

The Minister of Labor, Migration and Employment of the Population, Ms. Sumangul Taghozoda, reported on a draft government-to-government agreement between Tajikistan and Qatar on regulation of manpower in Qatar. This document provides for regulation of Tajik manpower in Qatar.

Besides, the meeting participants discussed specialized program on implementation of the national strategy to combat drug trafficking designed for 2013-2020 and launching the new emergency telephone number – “112.”