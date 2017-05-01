Three children have been left alone in Yekaterinburg as their mother, who is their single parent, has been deported from Russia for violation of Russia’s immigration legislation, according to Vedomosti Urala (The Ural Gazette).

Dildorzhon Rashidova, who is by origin from Tajikistan, reportedly moved to Yekaterinburg with two little sons in 2004 after the death of her husband.

In Yekaterinburg, she gave birth to a daughter, who is the only member of that family having the Russian citizenship.

Over the last nine months, the woman has been living in the Kazakh city of Karabalyk while her three children, aged 9 to 18, have been living in a rented apartment in Yekaterinburg without adults.

Igor Morokov a regional ombudsman for children’s rights, has promised to help reunite the woman with her children, Vedomosti Urala said.