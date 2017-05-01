The first festival of ethnic minorities has been held in the Tajik southern Khatlon province.

Organized by the regional administration, the festival took place in Qurghon Teppa, the capital of Khatlon province, on April 28.

German, Kazakh, Korean, Turkmen and Uzbek communities as well as the community of the Qarluqs participated in the festival.

Ms. Latofat Sharipova, representative of the “Friendship and Cultural Ties of Tajikistan with Foreign Countries” public association, says representatives of the Ossetins and the Tatars living in the province have applied to them recently saying that they want to organize their communities in Khatlon.