Tajikistan ranks 112th out of a total of 127 countries worldwide in terms of military strength in the 2017 Global Firepower (GFP) list.

The ranking is based on more than 50 factors, including military budget, available manpower, and the amount of military hardware each country has in its arsenal. The nuclear capability is not taken into account.

The higher the rating, the lower the country’s position in the overall ranking. The perfect score would be 0.000.

With its rating of 2.4301, Tajikistan is one position below Slovenia (2.3919) and one rung above Nicaragua (2.4391).

Tajikistan available manpower is put at 4.035 million out of total population of 8,330,946, with 3.2 million fit for service. Active frontline personnel are 6,000, according to GFP list.

Tajikistan reportedly has 37 tanks, 46 armored fighting vehicles, 10 towed artillery guns, and 3 multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRSs).

The country’s Air Force has 25 transport aircraft, 4 trainer aircraft, 20 helicopters, and 6 attack helicopters.

Tajikistan’s defense budget for 2017 reportedly stands at 75 million U.S. dollars.

Meanwhile, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan and Kyrgyzstan rank 44th, 53rd, 86th and 109th respectively.

The Unites States tops the list with a rating of 0.0891, followed by Russia (0.0963), China (0.0977), and India (0.1663).

Somalia is at the bottom end of the ranking in the 126th position with a rating of 3.4252, preceded by Central African Republic (3.7545).

Global Firepower provided an analytical display of data concerning modern military powers. 127 powers are considered in the ranking this year, which allows for a broad spectrum of comparison to be achieved concerning relative military strength.

The GFP ranking is based largely on each nation’s potential conventional war-making capability across land, sea and air. The final ranking incorporates values related to resources, finances and geography and over 50 different factors make up the final the final GPF ranking, delivering the “PowerIndex” value with bonuses and penalties applied where appropriate. Updates to the list are attempted annually or when new information / corrections warrant them.

Last year, GFP ranked Tajikistan 112th among out of a total of 126 nations in terms of military strength.