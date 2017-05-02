Deputy Assistant Secretary for Central Asia at the U.S. Department of State, Daniel Rosenblum, is currently in Dushanbe on a working visit.

One of his first meetings Mr. Rosenblum held yesterday here with Rustam Nazarzoda, Chairman of the Committee on Emergency Situations and Civil Defense (CES) under the Government of Tajikistan.

U.S. Ambassador to Tajikistan Elisabeth Millard also attended the meeting, Ms. Umeda Yusupova, a spokeswoman for CES, told Asia-Plus in an interview.

According to her, Nazarzoda briefed American diplomats on measures taken by the Tajik government to reduce disaster risks and expand bilateral collaborations in that sphere.

The sides reportedly discussed issues related to training personnel for Tajik emergency management agency and strengthening its technical potential.

“Mr. Rosenblum expressed with satisfaction that cooperation between the United States and Tajikistan is expanding in all spheres, especially in the field of mitigating effects of emergencies,” said Yusupova. “He stressed that the United States is interested in further expansion of cooperation with Tajikistan in preventing disasters.”

“Deputy Assistant Secretary of State stressed that the United States attaches significance to expansion of bilateral cooperation in mitigating effects of emergencies,” Yusupova noted.

Mr. Rosenblum reportedly arrived in Dushanbe on April 30 for a three-day working visit. He has already held talks with representatives of the government and private entrepreneurs of Tajikistan. He is also expected to meet with representatives of civil society.

Daniel Rosenblum is Deputy Assistant Secretary for Central Asia at the U.S. Department of State. Working within the State Department’s Bureau for South and Central Asian Affairs, Mr. Rosenblum oversees U.S. policy towards and diplomatic relations with the five Central Asian states: Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan.