U.S. Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Daniel N. Rosenblum traveled to Dushanbe April 30 through May 3.

The U.S. Embassy in Dushanbe says that during his visit, he met with representatives of the Government of Tajikistan on a range of bilateral and international issues, as well as with civil society organizations.

Deputy Assistant Secretary Rosenblum also traveled to Gharm (Rasht Valley) where he had the opportunity to visit U.S. government supported projects and meet with local officials to discuss economic and social conditions in the region.

On May 3, Deputy Assistant Secretary Rosenblum met with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Tajikistan, Sirojiddin Aslov.

Daniel N. Rosenblum is Deputy Assistant Secretary for Central Asia at the U.S. Department of State. Working within the State Department’s Bureau for South and Central Asian Affairs, Mr. Rosenblum oversees U.S. policy towards and diplomatic relations with the five Central Asian states: Kazakhstan, the Kyrgyz Republic, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan.

With over 25 years of United States engagement in Tajikistan, the U.S.-Tajik partnership continues to support security and stability in Central Asia, while improving the lives of Tajik citizens. Since 1992, the United States has provided over $1.8 billion in programs and humanitarian aid that support Tajikistan's agriculture, energy and business development, health and education, and democratic institutions.