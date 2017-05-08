A republican cycle marathon that will link all regions of the country to the capital city will take place in Tajikistan on the occasion of Tajikistan’s Day of Youth.

The cycle marathon will start from six points and Dushanbe will be the terminal point of the marathon, an official source at the Committee for Youth, Sports and Tourism Affairs under the Government of Tajikistan, told Asia-Plus in an interview.

The following are the marathon itineraries:

1) Khorog-Shugnan-Rushan-Vanj- Darvoz-Shohin-Kulob-Vose-Danghra-Norak-Vahdat-Dushanbe;

2) Khujand-Spitamen-Istaravshan-Shahriston-Ayni-Varzob-Dushanbe;

3) Kulob-Vose-Danghra-Norak-Vahdat-Dushanbe;

4) Rasht-Nourobod-Roghun-Fayzobod-Vahdat-Dushanbe;

5) Qurghon Teppa-Jomi-Khuroson-Roudaki-Dushanbe;

6) Tursunzoda-Shahrinav-Hisor-Dushanbe.

The cyclist will finish the marathon in Dushanbe on May 22.