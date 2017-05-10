President Emomali Rahmon has congratulated war veterans, servicemen and all the Tajik people on the 72nd anniversary of Victory over Nazism, according to the Tajik president’s official website.

Addressing a solemn event that took place in Dushanbe’s Victory Park on the occasion of Victory Day, President Rahmon noted on May 9 that Victory Day is an unforgettable date for all peoples, including the Tajiks.

“As a result of self-sacrificing struggle of peoples the flame of war was extinguished,” said Rahmon. “This great victory is a result of friendship of peoples, joint struggle and the best example of patriotism of various peoples and nations for the sake of defending Homeland and freedom.”

After that, the president, members of the government, parliamentarians and representatives of diplomatic corps laid wreaths at the Military Glory Memorial.

The solemn part of the event was concluded with a military parade.

More than 2,000 servicemen were on the military parade. Defense Minister, Lieutenant-General, Sherali Mirzo and Defense Minister Adviser, Major-General Latif Fayziyev commanded the parade.