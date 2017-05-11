Tajik President Emomali Rahmon has congratulated Moon Jae-in upon his election as the South Korean President.

In his message of congratulations, Rahmon, in particular, noted that Tajikistan is satisfied with the level of cooperation with the Republic of Korea and looks forward for further expansion of bilateral cooperation with South Korea in various spheres being of mutual interest.

The 19th South Korean presidential election was held on May 9, 2017, after the impeachment and dismissal of incumbent Park Geun-hye. The election was decided in a single round on a first-past-the-post basis.

Moon Jae-in (born January 24, 1953) is the 12th President of South Korea, and a former human rights attorney and student activist.

A former chief-of-staff to the late President Roh Moo-hyun, Moon most recently served as the opposition leader of the Minjoo Party of Korea from 2015 to 2016 and a member of the 19th National Assembly. Previously, he was the Democratic United Party's candidate for the 2012 presidential election after winning a majority in the party primaries, but losing narrowly to Park Geun-hye. He was elected to be the 12th president in the 2017 election by a large plurality against two other major candidates.