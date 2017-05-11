Sixty years ago the Treaties of Rome were signed and the foundations were laid for the Europe that we know today, according to the European Union Delegation to Tajikistan.

“Since then, Europe enjoyed the longest period of peace in history. Since then, a common market where people, goods, services and capital can move freely has been established. Since then, the EU has become the greatest development provider in the world. Since then, the EU promotes peaceful cooperation, respect of human dignity, liberty, democracy, equality and solidarity,” the EU Delegation said on May 11.

“Aiming to celebrate the 60 years of signing the Rome Treaties, the Delegation of the European Union to Tajikistan holds a series of events.

“60 Minutes with the EU Delegation – Open day at the EU Delegation in Dushanbe: What we do in Tajikistan – meeting Tajik students, explaining the EU projects, discussing the future.

“60 Minutes for Images and Ideas – Exhibition of the three European artists and their photos of Tajikistan, followed by an open panel on the history of the EU and its current development and challenges, with participation of European diplomats, Head of the EU Delegation and Tajik representatives.

“60 Minutes for official contacts – Reception will bring together our counterparts at the Tajikistan State structures, Diplomatic corps and International organizations and civil society organizations. We will mark the anniversary of the EU, with gala offer of foods and drinks, including national tables of the most popular German, French and UK menus, European wines, Latvian music band "Baraka", an evening of good Euro-Tajik spirit.”