Afghan security forces have reportedly recaptured Ishkashim and Zebak districts from Taliban militants.

According to Afghan media reports, Badakhshan military officials said on Thursday that the Taliban has been pushed back from both Zebak and Ishkashim districts that had been under Taliban control.

Early Thursday, officials reportedly confirmed the Afghan security forces had retaken Ishkashim district and by lunchtime they said they had also retaken Zebak district.

TOLOnews reports the Taliban has established many strong defending lines in Zebak to keep the district under their control.

Taliban militants seized the Zebak district on April 26.

Bazgir, Surkh Dara and Shawal Dara villages of Ishkashim were occupied by Taliban following the fall of Zebak district, but now the villages are cleared, officials reported.

“The villages of Ishkashim have been cleared of the enemy and around 20 posts of the enemy have been taken by security forces. Two tanks belonging to the enemy were destroyed during the operation,” commander of the army's Special Forces Unit in the area, General Jalaluddin Yaftali, was quoted as saying by TOLOnews.

According to Yaftali, 35 militants were killed in the two-day operation.

There were no casualties reported on the government side.

Security forces also said Taliban launched a heavy offensive on Raghistan district on Wednesday night, but after clashes that lasted a few hours militants were pushed back by security forces.

The Taliban movement announced the start of its spring offensive last month, vowing to step up attacks across the country.

Recall, eleven Afghan officers wounded in combat in Zebak were taken for treatment to hospital in Tajikistan’s Ishkashim district. One of them died of heavy wounds sustained in the combat. Medical treatment was provided to Afghan officers free of charge.