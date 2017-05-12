Tajik President Emomali Rahmon has congratulated Emmanuel Macron on his victory against Marine Le Pen in the French presidential run-off.

In his message of congratulations, President Rahmon, in particular, noted that Tajikistan highly appraises the current level of cooperation with France and “considers an effective cooperation with France an important direction of its foreign policy.”

He expressed hope that cooperation between Tajikistan and France would enter a new phase of development.

Emmanuel Jean-Michel Frédéric Macron (born December 21, 1977) is a French politician who is the President-elect of France. A former civil servant and investment banker, he studied philosophy at Paris Nanterre University, completed a master's of public affairs at Sciences Po, and graduated from the École nationale d'administration (ENA) in 2004. He worked as an Inspector of Finances in the Inspectorate General of Finances (IGF) and then became an investment banker at Rothschild & Cie Banque.

A member of the Socialist Party from 2006 to 2009, Macron was appointed as deputy secretary-general under François Hollande's first government in 2012. He was appointed Minister of Economy, Industry and Digital Affairs in 2014 under the Second Valls Government, where he pushed through business-friendly reforms. He resigned in August 2016 to launch a bid in the 2017 presidential election. In November 2016, Macron declared that he would run in the election under the banner of En Marche!, a centrist political movement he founded in April 2016. Ideologically, he has been characterized as a centrist and a liberal.