The Geophysics Service of the Academy of Sciences of Tajikistan reports an earthquake with a magnitude of 4.0 struck in the Gorno Badakhshan Autonomous Region (GBAO), 357 kilometers southeast of Dushanbe and 23 kilometers from Lake Sarez, on May 12 at 7:48 am.

The 3.0 magnitude quake could be felt in the Lake Sarez area, according to the Committee on Emergency Situations and Civil Defense (CES) under the Government of Tajikistan.

No damage or injured was reported.

Lake Sarez formed in 1911, after a great earthquake, when the Murgab River was blocked by a big landslide. The earthquake was reportedly estimated at 6.5-7.0 on Richter scale. The landslide was 2.2 million cubic meters and formed the Usoy Dam, which is 3km long and 550m high, the tallest natural dam in the world. The lake reached its current level in 1920.

Recall, several tremors were reported in Rasht Valley (eastern Tajikistan) in early May.

Two tremors measuring 4.6 and 6.0 respectively struck in the Lyakhsh (formerly Jirgatol) district, 265 kilometers northeast of Dushanbe, during one minute on May 3 at 9:47 am.

The 3.0-magnitude earthquake could felt in Dushanbe.

According to CES, two houses were partially damaged in the village of Sargoy, Lyakhsh district. No injured was reported.

The 5.0-magnitude earthquake struck in the Lyakhsh district, 263 kilometers northeast of Dushanbe, on May 4 at 1:30 am. No damage or injured was reported.

The 2.0 magnitude tremor could be felt in Dushanbe.

The 5.0-6.0 magnitude earthquake struck in the Lyakhsh district, 265 kilometers northeast of Dushanbe not far from Kyrgyzstan’s border, on May 5 at 10:09 am.

The tremor measuring 3.0-4.0 could be felt in Dushanbe and the tremor measuring 2.0 could be felt in Khatlon province.

No damage or injured was reported.

Meanwhile, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) says the 5.9 magnitude earthquake occurred at a depth of 10 kilometers 257 kilometers northeast of Dushanbe, 104 kilometers south of Ferghana (Uzbekistan) and 27 kilometers north of Karakenja (Tajikistan).

The mountainous Tajikistan is prone to regular natural disasters, including landslides and earthquakes.