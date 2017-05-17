Gunmen attacked a building of Afghan state television in the eastern city of Jalalabad on Wednesday and engaged in a gun battle with security forces, according to Afghan news agency TOLOnews.

At least two people were killed and a number of others wounded after the attackers stormed the TV station.

“We can confirm that a number of insurgents have entered the building. Who they are, and what their target is, is still not clear,” the provincial governor's spokesman, Attaullah Khughyani, was cited as saying by TOLOnews.

He said there appeared to have been at least three attackers, two of whom had blown themselves up while at least one was still fighting.

Heavy gunfire could be heard from around the building of RTA, Afghanistan's national broadcaster, located close to the provincial governor's compound.

No group has yet claimed responsibility for the attack.

Jalalabad is the capital of Nangarhar, the eastern province on the border with Pakistan where Islamic State fighters have established a stronghold, but there is also a strong Taliban presence in the region.

Insurgents fighting to oust the Western-backed government in Kabul have conducted a series of high-profile attacks this year on targets including Afghanistan's largest military hospital and a military base in the northern city of Mazar-e Sharif.