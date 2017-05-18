The Government of Tajikistan has approved new emergency telephone number – “112”.

The previous emergency telephone number – “111” -- which was launched in October 2011, has reportedly failed to meet expectations.

According to experts, it is too easy to be remembered and the emergency operations center has received many unnecessary calls. That is why the country’s emergency management agency has decided to change the emergency telephone number and to launch the new one.

Ms. Umeda Yusupova, a spokeswoman for the Committee on Emergency Situations and Civil Defense (CES) under the Government of Tajikistan, says the new emergency telephone is expected to be launched in late July this year.

Tajikistan is rugged mountainous country prone to frequent natural disaster, such as earthquakes of varying degrees, severe winter conditions, heavy snow and rain falls resulting mudslides, floods and avalanches.

The lack of national capacity in hazard identification, mitigation and preparedness mean that disasters continue to have a devastating impact on communities, taking lives, destroying infrastructure and preventing further economic development and slowing overall developmental efforts in the country.

In response to this situation, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) through the support of the Government of Japan has implemented the project designed to support the Government of Tajikistan by establishing an Emergency Operations Center (EOC) under the Committee on Emergency Situations and strengthen capacities for education and training of the concerned state structures.

The emergency telephone number – “111” – was launched on October 14, 2011 on the basis of the emergency operations service that works round-the-clock.