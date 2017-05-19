Sherkhon Salimzoda, Director of the Drug Control Agency (DCA) under the President of Tajikistan, participated in the 34th International Drug Enforcement Conference that took place in Punta Can, Dominican Republic on May 16-18.

In a statement delivered at the conference, Salimzoda acquainted the conference participants with the current drug situation in Tajikistan and measures taken by the Tajik authorities to combat drug trafficking, Khoushnoud Rahmatulloyev, a spokesman for the DCA, told Asia-Plus in an interview.

Tajik drug control kingpin, in particular, underlined the significance of expansion of international cooperation in fighting illicit drug trafficking.

Meanwhile, new strategies for fighting drug trafficking were discussed at the drug enforcement conference in the Dominican Republic.

The gathering also enabled participants to analyze global trends in illicit drug trafficking and will promote cooperation and information exchange with an eye toward combatting such crimes.

The conference was organized by the Dominican Republic's National Drug Control Directorate (DNCD) and the US Drug Enforcement Administration under the slogan “Excellence in Investigation.”