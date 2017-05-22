Tajik athletes have won four bronze medals in the 4th Islamic Solidarity in Baku, Azerbaijan.

The 4th Islamic Solidarity Games is a multinational, multi-sport event which was held in Baku from May 12 to May 22.

The Islamic Solidarity Sports Federation (ISSF) is responsible for the direction and control of the Islamic Solidarity Games. All 56 members of the Islamic Solidarity Sports Federation participated in the Games.

24 disciplines from 21 sports were contested in this edition of Islamic Solidarity Games. Some sports also included disabled sport events such as in athletics and judo.

Tajik athletes won four bronze medals in the zourkhane competition.

Pahlevani and zourkhane rituals is the name inscribed by UNESCO for varzesh-e pahlevani (“heroic sport” in Persian") or varzesh-e bastani (“ancient sport” in Persian), a traditional system of athletics originally used to train Persian warriors in Iran (Persia) and adjacent lands since the Achaemenid Empire.

The International Zourkhane Sport Federation (IZSF) was established on October 10, 2004 to promote varzesh-e pahlevani on a global level. The IZSF aims to regulate and standardize rules for koshti pahlevani and organize international festivals and competitions. In 2010 it started to regulate and organize para-zourkhane festivals for disabled athletes. Seventy-two countries, including Tajikistan, are currently members of the IZSF.