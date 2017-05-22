The Dushanbe mayor’s office is taking efforts to curb rise in prices of basic food products during the Islamic holy month of Ramadan, according to the Dushanbe administration press center.

By Dushanbe mayor’s decree merchants and farmers selling their products at Dushanbe’s Dehqon, Shohmansour and Sakhovat bazaars will be exempted from paying one-time fee, a source at the Dushanbe mayor’s office told Asia-Plus in an interview.

Besides, the mayor ordered the Dushanbe trade and economics department to organize meat fairs on Saturdays and farm produce fairs on Sundays during the holy month of Ramadan.

Heads of all Dushanbe’s markets irrespective of forms of property should organize the daily delivery of basic food products from nearby districts and stockpile basic food products, the source added.