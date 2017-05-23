A three-day interactive workshop on the role of youth in positive messaging against Violent Extremism and Radicalization Leading to Terrorism (VERLT) concluded at the OSCE Office in Tajikistan on May 19.

According to the OSCE Office, the purpose of the workshop was to enhance the capacity of youth, civil society, law enforcement agencies and the media to jointly resist violent extremist propaganda in the public domain, to develop their critical thinking skills and to inform them about various methods of developing effective counter narratives in response to VERLT.

The event reportedly brought together some 46 participants, including students, youth workers, representatives of the Prosecutor General’s Office, the Interior Ministry and the State Committee for National Security, as well as journalists.

Representatives of the Prosecutor General’s Office presented the national strategy on the fight against terrorism and violent extremism, and underscored that this is the first government policy document of this kind to be adopted in Central Asia. After the presentation, the participants had the opportunity to ask questions and discuss the role of youth in preventing VERLT within the framework of the strategy.

Dmitry Kaportsev, Counter Terrorism and Police Issues Advisor at the OSCE Office in Tajikistan, said: “Since young people tend to spend a lot of time using modern technology and online communication, it is essential for them to be aware of current dangers that the use of Internet entails and improve their critical thinking skills in order to effectively resist violent propaganda in the public domain.” He also stated that in order to do so, the youth must be equipped with the necessary strategic communication skills and trained to confidently express their views in public.

“Violent extremism is a hot issue today, but there are a lot of speculations circulating in the public domain,” said Madina Shamsuddinova, participant representing the youth sector. She also stated that the only way we can make a positive change within the society is to start changing ourselves.

The event was organized by the OSCE Office in Tajikistan within the framework of its project on counter-terrorism and prevention of VERLT. It is a component of the Office’s continuing capacity-building assistance to the government and civil society of Tajikistan.