As of April 1, Tajikistan’s external debt amounted to 2.2843 billion U.S. dollars, 2.1078 billion U.S. dollars of which is state debt, according the Ministry of Finance (MoF) Secretariat.

Government-guaranteed debts amount to 23.3 million U.S. dollars.

Debts of state-owned enterprises without government guarantees have reached 31.5 million U.S. dollars.

The debts of the National Bank of Tajikistan (NBT) now amount to 12.6 million U.S. dollars. Tajik central bank owes 108 million U.S. dollars to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), 9 million U.S. dollars to China and 4.6 million U.S. dollars to the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB).

Meanwhile, Tajikistan intends to borrow another 215 million U.S. dollars this year despite unsettled debts.

The national budget this year allocated about 140 million U.S. dollars for the external debt service.

China remains Tajikistan’s largest creditor; China accounts for more than a half of Tajikistan’s external debt – about 1.2 billion U.S. dollars.

Besides, Tajikistan owes 294 million U.S. dollars to the World Bank (WB), 225 million U.Ss dollars to the Asian Development Bank (ADB), 110 million U.S. dollars to the IsDB and 108 million U.S. dollars to the IMF.

At the beginning of the year, the country’s external debt reportedly amounted to 2.2741 billion U.S. dollars.