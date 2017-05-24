A delegation of Pakistani entrepreneurs arrived in Dushanbe today for a three-day visit, according to Tajikistan’s Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCI).

The main purpose of the visit is for the Pakistani businessmen to study requirements of Tajikistan’s market, pricing in the country and commodity priorities of Tajik customers.

A forum of representatives of Tajik and Pakistani business communities will take place at Serena Hotel in Dushanbe on May 25. Bilateral meetings in the B2B format will also take place.

While in Dushanbe, Pakistani businessmen will meet with senior representatives of Tajik companies engaged in production of building materials – cement, primary aluminum, marble and so forth, a source at CCI told Asia-Plus in an interview.

Besides, Pakistani entrepreneurs are scheduled to hold talks with representatives of Tajikistan’s ministry of economic development and trade, customs service and other relevant agencies.

According to data of the Agency for Statistics under the President of Tajikistan, a two-way trade between Tajikistan and Pakistan last year valued at little more than US$55 million, which 14 percent fewer than in 2015. This consisted of Tajikistan’s exports to Pakistan estimated at more than US$30 million and Tajikistan’s imports from Pakistan worth US$25 million.