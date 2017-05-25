Tajik Defense Minister, Lieutenant-General Sherali Mirzo, will participate in a meeting of the CIS Council of Defense Ministers that will take place in Moscow on May 26.

According to the CIS Executive Committee, the meeting’s agenda includes 19 issues.

The CIS defense ministers will discuss collaboration in the preservation and promotion of the historical and cultural heritage in the military field, collaboration in training and field training, the military aspects of combating international terrorism, and mutual recognition of military ranks in the CIS nations.

Collaboration in ensuring the safety of military flights will be on the agenda as well. The meeting participants will also discuss a plan of action to implement the concept for the development of the single geographic information system for military purposes, the joint activities of the armed forces of the CIS countries in 2018, the joint life-fire exercises for the joint air defense system of the CIS member states “Combat Commonwealth 2017” and other issues.

Established on December 1991 after the dissolution of the Soviet Union, the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) is a regional organization. It now consists of Azerbaijan, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, Russia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan and Ukraine. Georgia pulled out of the organization in 2009.

In 1992, the CIS Charter establishes the Council of Ministers of Defense, which is vested with the task of coordinating military cooperation of the CIS member states. To this end, the Council develops conceptual approaches to the questions of military and defense policy of the CIS member states; develops proposals aimed to prevent armed conflicts on the territory of the member states or with their participation; gives expert opinions on draft treaties and agreements related to the questions of defense and military developments; issues related suggestions and proposals to the attention of the CIS Council of the Heads of State. Also important is the Council’s work on approximation of the legal acts in the area of defense and military development.