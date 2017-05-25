Four members of a group affiliated with the Islamic State (IS) terror group have been detained in Moscow, the FSB press service said on May 25.

Citing the FSB press service, Tass news agency noted that the detainees are nationals of Russia and Central Asia’s nations.

The terrorist group was reportedly planning ‘high profile’ bomb attacks on facilities of Moscow’s transportation infrastructure.

The attacks were being plotted on the orders of Islamic State jihadist group from Syria.

During the operation by the FSB security agency to detain four members of the group, firearms, rounds of ammunition, self-made explosive device, hand grenades and subversive literature were seized.

After committing the bomb attacks the terrorists were reportedly going to travel to Syria to fight alongside the IS militants.