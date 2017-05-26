Reconstruction of the Kokhi Vahdat (Palace of Unity) State Complex, which is the headquarters of the Tajik ruling People's Democratic Party and is also used to host international conferences, has begun.

The national budget has earmarked some 30 million somoni (equivalent to some 4 million U.S. dollars) for reconstruction of the Kokhi Vahdat State Complex, a source in the Tajik government told Asia-Plus in an interview.

According to him, the reconstruction provides for expansion of Kokhi Vahdat’s main hall and the number of seats will be increased from 1,200 to 2,000.

Besides, the building facade will be completely renovated, the source added.

The reconstruction works are expected to be completed in a year.

The head offices of the People's Democratic Party, Payvand (Society of Ties with Compatriots Living Abroad) and Public Council have been relocated to other buildings.

The Kokhi Vahdat State Complex (formerly Home of Political Education of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Tajikistan) was built in 1974.