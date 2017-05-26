The International Bank of Tajikistan (IBT) has opened its first banking service center in Qurghon Teppa, the capital of Khatlon province.

The center opening ceremony that took place on May 25 was attended by top managers of the bank, regional administrators of Khatlon, representatives of the National Bank of Tajikistan (NBT)’s office in Khatlon, managers of branches of Tajik commercial banks operating in the area, local entrepreneurs and media.

IBT chairman Iskandar Rajabov noted that skilled specialists worked with the IBT banking service center in Qurghon Teppa.

The IBT’s banking service center reportedly offers the following services to its customers: money transfer; currency exchange; loaning; deposit keeping; plastic card transactions; and so forth.

The Closed Joint-Stock Company (CJSC) “International Bank of Tajikistan” was established in February 2016 as the microfinance organization “Standart Moliya” (Standard Finance) was upgraded into a commercial bank.

The bank’s stakeholders reportedly include a private company and a group of nationals of Tajikistan.

IBT, with headquarters in Dushanbe, currently has three branches and five banking service centers in several districts of the country.