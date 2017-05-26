The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) accounts for some 15 percent of funds provided to support investment projects in Tajikistan.

Issues related to implementation of the EBRD-supported projects in Tajikistan were discussed here on May 25 at a meeting of senior representatives of the State Committee on Investment and State-owned Property Management (GosKomInvest) with representatives of the Bank.

The sides discussed ways to remove obstacles existing in the way of implementation of the EBRD-supported projects in the country, according to the GosKomInvest press center.

62 investment projects totaling 2.7 billion U.S. dollars are currently being implemented in Tajikistan. A totaled includes 22 grant projects, 17 loan projects, and 27 mixed finance (grants + loans) projects

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development has been present in Tajikistan since 1992. To date, the EBRD has invested US$ 740 million in various sectors of Tajikistan’s economy.

In Tajikistan, the Bank focuses on stabilizing and rebuilding trust in the banking sector, developing private enterprises and agribusiness, improving the availability, reliability and quality of municipal services and improving the quality of energy supply, regulation and energy efficiency.

The EBRD’s active portfolio in Tajikistan currently includes 16 projects totaling US$398.1 million.