A dust storm is expected to hit southern Tajikistan today evening.

In some areas, the power of the western wind will reach 21-26 meters per second and it will be accompanied by the dust storm, according to Tajikistan’s Hydrometeorology Agency (Hydromet).

Surge of dust storm from Afghanistan into Tajikistan during this season is quite typical. The sources of dust can desert and semi-desert sites near the Shahritous district in Khatlon district as well as the desert regions of northern Afghanistan. Local people call this dust-driving wind “Afghan wind.”

In Dushanbe, the weather will be cloudy and hazy.

The unstable weather is expected to remain in the country until the end of the week. Heavy scattered rains and thunderstorms will hit some areas and temperatures will creep to +8ºC -- +10ºC.

Torrential rains can lead to rise in water levels in rivers and there is risk of mudslides in mountain areas, according to Hydromet.