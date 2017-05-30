Tajik school students have won gold medals at the 6th International Olympiad that took place at Amity University in India from May 21 to May 27, according to the Tajik Embassy in New Delhi.

Information posted on the Tajik Embassy’s website says school students from more than 10 countries of the world, including Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, Bangladesh, Kazakhstan, Laos, Moldova, Romania, Tajikistan, Turkey, Turkmenistan and some other countries participated in the 6th International Olympiad for Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics and Biology.

The Tajik team that participated in that Olympiad for the first time consisted of four school students: Rustam Abdulvohidov from Dushanbe Lyceum # 1 and Vazir Pirov, Umed Ikromov and Amir Jourayev from the Russian-Tajik School “Hotam P.V.” (Dushanbe).

Tajik school students reportedly took first places and were awarded gold medals