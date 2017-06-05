The campaign for nature celebrating World Environment Day in Tajikistan’s has been held in two largest cities: Dushanbe and Khujand. The campaign exposed the way to an improved stewardship of our planet and in turn keep citizens healthy.

Scores of participants walked through central Dushanbe and Khujand meeting the general public on the streets and in cafés, sharing information on the impact on the environment of action we take in our daily lives and ways we can better protect nature.

“On World Environment Day – and every day – let us reconnect with nature. Let us cherish the planet that protects us.” – urges the United Nations General Secretary António Guterres on the World Environment Day 2017.

Since its inception in 1972, World Environment Day has grown to become a global platform for positive environmental action and is celebrated in more than 100 counties across the world. The theme to this year’s edition of World Environment Day is ‘connecting people with nature’ and is the ‘people’s day for doing something for our Earth and becoming an agent of change.

2017 is also the Year of Youth in Tajikistan, which the World Environment Day reached out to. The young people of Dushanbe city were brought together by UN Volunteers and by the Youth Group for Protecting the Environment (YGPE) in Khujand to disseminate informational posters on the ‘7 easy ways to save the nature and achieve the Sustainable Development Goals’.

The World Environment Day campaign in Tajikistan has been supported by the joint UNDP and UN Environment global programme Poverty-Environment Initiative (PEI). PEI supports country-led efforts to mainstream pro-poor environmental and climate change issues into national and sub-national development planning, budgeting and investment management systems.