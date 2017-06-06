Uzbekistan's once-powerful deputy prime minister, Rustam Azimov, has left his post after being appointed to another position, several Uzbek news websites reported on Tuesday, citing unnamed sources in the government.

Gazeta.uz said Azimov would now run the state export-import insurance company, Uzbekinvest, marking a major demotion from his role running the economy and finance.

Azimov was once seen as a political heavyweight with whom President Shavkat Mirziyoyev effectively shared power following the death of veteran leader Islam Karimov last year.

Two news websites, Kun.uz and Gazeta.uz, said deputy finance minister Jamshid Kuchkarov has replaced Azimov as deputy prime minister.

Citing diplomatic and business sources, Reuters reports that Azimov was part of a ruling triumvirate which also included state security boss Rustam Inoyatov.

In April, however, sources familiar with the government said Mirziyoyev had moved to consolidate his power by sidelining Azimov and personally overseeing a program of cautious economic change, according to Reuters.