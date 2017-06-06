Established in 1998, the Aga Khan Lyceum is the first privately operated school in the Gorno-Badakhshan Autonomous Region (GBAO).

The Lyceum is built on the premises of the former School #3 (named after Kirov), a school with a distinguished history in Gorno Badakhshan Autonomous Region.

Each year, the Lyceum educates over 950 students from Grades 1 to 11 with a graduation rate above 90 percent, according to the Aga Khan Development Network (AKDN). It reportedly aims to provide students with high quality of education and prepare them for further studies at first-rate universities.

The Aga Khan Lyceum, similar to Aga Khan Schools around the world, strives to create a harmonious balance between academic demands, sporting and cultural activities and community life. It challenges its students to be intellectually inquisitive and socially conscious.

The Aga Khan Lyceum (AKL), Khorog, is part of the Aga Khan Education Service, Tajikistan (AKES, Tj).

AKES is a locally registered public foundation in Tajikistan, that actively participates in the direct provision of quality education of children aged 3 to 18 years, facilitating the professional development of teachers through in-service training, working collaboratively with AKDN sister-agencies and government education institutions to support quality access in remote and rural areas, and providing merit scholarships to students from diverse and marginalized backgrounds.

An important part of Tajikistan’s development going forward is the establishment of an education system that can help its future leaders develop critical thinking skills, understand the intricacies of the global economy and communicate effectively with the rest of the world. Education will also play an important role in fostering an appreciation for cultural diversity amongst the Tajik people.