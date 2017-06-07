Unidentified gunmen on Wednesday carried out separate attacks on Tehran’s parliament building and the shrine of revolutionary founder Ruhollah Khomeini, leaving several injured, according to Iranian state media.

The Fars and Mehr news agencies have reported that a person entered Iranian parliament today and started shooting at the guards. He reportedly shot one of the guards in the leg and ran away.

Iranian state TV has reported that there were four attackers in parliament with one person killed and eight people injured.

According to MP Ranjbarzadeh, the shooter in Iran Parliament has been arrested.

MP Elias Hazrati said three assailants, one with a pistol and two with AK-47 assault rifles, raided parliament, according the state television website.

Reports also say that three gunmen stormed the parliament and have taken hostages as well as shooting at least two people.

The ISNA news agency quoted a member of the parliament as saying that all the parliament doors were shut and one of the assailants was surrounded by the security forces.

A witness told Reuters that a man opened fire in the parliament and that a guard was injured.

The Tasnim news agency said that the identity and motivation of the assailant was still unclear.

It is not yet apparent if the events in the parliament are linked to an attack on the shrine of Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini where Iranian state TV said four attackers were involved, including one suicide bomber.

Meanwhile, some media say the shrine is located several kilometers to the south of parliament, but happened at the same time and is believed to have been coordinated.