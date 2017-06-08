Tajik President Emomali Rahmon today morning sent a message of condolences to his Iranian counterpart Hassan Rouhani over the terrorist attacks that left at least 12 dead in Tehran, according to the Tajik president’s official website.

The message, in particular, says, “I express You my sincere deep condolences on the death of civilians in the terrorist attacks in Tehran.”

“We strongly condemn this cruel crime of terrorists and underline once again the necessity of a joint merciless fight against all manifestations of extremism and terrorism,” Tajik leader said in his message of condolences.

He also asked to convey his deepest condolences the families and friends who were killed and injured in the attacks that took place in Tehran yesterday. Rahmon wished a speedy recovery to those who were injured in those attacks.

Meanwhile, the Tehran attacks have drawn international condemnation, including from the United States.

The State Department said in a statement that the United States condemns the incident and said that “terrorism has no place in a peaceful, civilized world.”

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned the attack and voiced hope that “those responsible for this unjustifiable violence will be swiftly brought to justice,” UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric told reporters.

“This is obviously a very sad day again,” EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini said. “For us, any time when there's a terrorist attack anywhere in the world, this is something we follow closely.”

European Parliament President Antonio Tajani wrote on Twitter: "I stand in solidarity with the President of [the] Iranian Parliament and the Iranian people."

Syria and Russia also condemned the attacks, with the Kremlin saying “the continuation of a series of terror attacks again underlines the need for coordinated actions in the fight against terror and IS.”

France's Foreign Ministry also “strongly condemned” the attacks, while German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel said "once again unscrupulous criminals have dragged many innocent people to their death.”