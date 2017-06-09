By Dushanbe mayor’s decree minors in the capital are banned from visiting entertainment center and Internet cafés in the nighttime.

Dushanbe Mayor Rustam Emomali on June 6 signed a decree banning minors from visiting entertainment centers and Internet cafés in the nighttime.

According to the Dushanbe mayor’s office, the decree is aimed at protecting interests of minors, preventing juvenile crimes in the city and implementing president’s instructions.

The mayor has ordered all entertainment centers and Internet cafés functioning in Dushanbe to put up notices on this ban at their entrances

Now, young people must show passports or any other identification documents while entering the entertainment centers and Internet cafés in the nighttime.

The mayor has ordered the Interior Ministry’s office in Dushanbe to take measures to ensure implementation of the mentioned decree.