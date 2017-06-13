The Government of Tajikistan has adopted resolutions on the establishment of the of the Tourism Development Committee under the Government and the Committee for Youth and Sports Affairs under the Government of Tajikistan.

Tajik President Emomali Rahmon, who is also the Head of the Government of Tajikistan, on May 27 signed a resolution on splitting the Committee for Youth, Sports and Tourism Affairs into two separate divisions -- the Tourism Development Committee under the Government and the Committee for Youth and Sports Affairs under the Government of Tajikistan.

Within the next two months, the tourism development departments should be established within structures of local authorities of the Gorno Badakhshan Autonomous Region (GBAO), provinces, Dushanbe, cities and districts.

Recall, in an address made during a joint meeting of both houses of the parliament in Dushanbe, President Emomali Rahmon revealed on December 22 that a separate agency will be established in Tajikistan to deal with tourism development issues.

The president ordered the government to introduce tax exemption for equipment imported into the country for construction of tourism facilities.

He also suggested on December 22 that all new tour operators should be exempted from paying income tax for a period of five years starting from 2017.

The resolution on the establishment of the Tourism Development Committee under the Government of Tajikistan was discussed at a government session that took place on May 29.

The May 29 meeting also discussed draft resolutions on the establishment of the Committee for Youth and Sports Affairs under the Government of Tajikistan.