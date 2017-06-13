Angiographic equipment is expected to be delivered to Tajikistan for the Ministry of Health and Social Protection soon.

A source at Tajikistan’s lower house (Majlisi Namoyandagon) of parliament says the government has worked out amendments to the country’s law on the national budget for 2017 and submitted them for consideration to the Majlisi Namoyandagon.

According to him, the amendments, in particular, stipulate that delivery of the angiographic equipment to the country will be exempted from payment of the value added tax (TAX)

Angiography or arteriography is a medical imaging technique used to visualize the inside, or lumen, of blood vessels and organs of the body, with particular interest in the arteries, veins, and the heart chambers. This is traditionally done by injecting a radio-opaque contrast agent into the blood vessel and imaging using X-ray based techniques such as fluoroscopy.

Depending on the type of angiogram, access to the blood vessels is gained most commonly through the femoral artery, to look at the left side of the heart and at the arterial system; or the jugular or femoral vein, to look at the right side of the heart and at the venous system. Using a system of guide wires and catheters, a type of contrast agent (which shows up by absorbing the x-rays), is added to the blood to make it visible on the x-ray images.