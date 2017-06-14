Tajik President Emomali Rahmon’s daughter Ozoda Rahmon, who heads President’s Executive Office, has been given the rank of state justice counselor.

The decree on this subject issued by President Emomali Rahmon on May 25 was made public on June 13.

Ozoda Rahmon was appointed the chief of President’s Executive Office on January 20, 2016, following about 11 years in diplomatic service.

Ozoda Rahmon graduated from Tajik National University with a specialist degree in International Law in 2000. Between 2004 and 2006, she took economics and politics courses at the Georgetown University and English courses at the University of Maryland. In 2012, she was awarded the Candidate of Sciences degree after defending a thesis on legislation dealing with women's rights in Tajikistan.

Ozoda Rahmon is married to Jamoliddin Nouraliyev, first deputy head of the National Bank of Tajikistan, who had previously served as the deputy finance minister from 2007 to 2015. The couple has five children.