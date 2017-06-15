Dushanbe yesterday hosted a workshop on interaction of state agencies involved in border control, according to the European Union (EU) Delegation to Tajikistan.

Representatives of Border troops of SNSC, State National Security Committee, Customs Services, Ministry of Agriculture`s State Inspections of Veterinary and Phytosanitary Security reportedly discussed the issues of cooperation on information flows and assess international experience in this direction. The workshop was facilitated by the program experts of Border Management in Central Asia (BOMCA) Program, funded by the European Union.

Taking into the account that interagency cooperation and timely exchange of information at intra-, interagency and international levels are one of main constituents of effective implementation of Integrated Border Management, the workshop was mainly focused on information exchange, analyzing and structuring the data, information flows management within an agency and between the agencies and countries. Based on Latvia experience, an advanced example of effective cooperation between the agencies and States was introduced to participants.

The first BOMCA operations in Central Asia began in 2003 and, since then, BOMCA has strengthened the partnership between Central Asian Governments in the field of border management. The European Union reportedly allocated a sum of EUR 40, 8 million to BOMCA for the period of 2003 – 2018, out of which almost EUR 5 million were assigned to its 9th implementation phase (2015 - 2018).