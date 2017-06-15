Shohrukh Saidzoda, the son of the Customs Service chief Abdufattoh Ghoib, has been appointed to head the Interior Ministry Criminal Investigation Directorate.

According to the Interior Ministry press center, Major Shohrukh Saidzoda, who had previously served as deputy head of the Interior Ministry Criminal Investigation Directorate, was appointed acting head of this Directorate on April 19, replacing Nabijon Isozoda, who was appointed to head the Interior Ministry’s Office in Khatlon Province.

Shohrukh Saidzoda had served as deputy head of the Interior Ministry Criminal Investigation Directorate since February 25, 2016.

Shohrukh Saidzoda will turn 31 in the summer this year. He is member of the Football Federation of Tajikistan and President of the FC Istiqlol.

Shohrukh Saidov is known as close friend to President Rahmon’s son, Rustam Emomali, who is now Mayor of Dushanbe.

Shohrukh Saidzoda and Rustam Emomali studied together at school and university.

In his interview with VIPzone magazine, Shohrukh Saidzoda said in 2014 that he graduated from the Faculties of Economic and Law at Tajik National University and took special courses in Moscow on providing security for VIPs and safety of strategic facilities.