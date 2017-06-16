Frist Deputy Head of the National Bank of Tajikistan (NBT), Jamoliddin Nouraliyev on June 14 met here with representatives of Moody's Investors Service, the bond credit rating business of Moody's Corporation.

According to the NBT press service, Jamoliddin Nouraliyev met with Moody’s analysts Atsi Sheth and Mathew Kirkosta as well as Nathalie Marshik, an expert at Oppenheimer & Co. Inc., to discuss issues related to determining the country’s financial sustainability rating.

Nouraliyev reportedly briefed them on the current state of Tajikistan’s banking systems, reforms carried out in this sector and existing opportunities for attraction of investments.

During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on Tajikistan’s macroeconomic indicators and prospects of development of the real economics.

They also discussed financial and budgetary issues, including those related to preparation of Tajikistan’s rating assessment for 2016.

Moody’s analysts reportedly presented the rating assessment methodology and key factors determining the assessment, including indicators of financial stability, fiscal policy and institutional policy as well as potential risks in emergency situations.

Moody's Corporation, often referred to as Moody's, is an American business and financial services company. It is the holding company for Moody's Investors Service (MIS), an American credit rating agency, and Moody's Analytics (MA), an American provider of financial analysis software and services.

Moody's was founded by John Moody in 1909 to produce manuals of statistics related to stocks and bonds and bond ratings. Moody's was acquired by Dun & Bradstreet in 1962. In 2000, Dun & Bradstreet spun off Moody's Corporation as a separate company that was listed on the NYSE under MCO. In 2007, Moody's Corporation was split into two operating divisions, Moody's Investors Service, the rating agency, and Moody's Analytics, with all of its other products

Moody's Investors Service is the bond credit rating business of Moody's Corporation, representing the company's traditional line of business and its historical name. Moody's Investors Service rates debt securities in several market segments related to public and commercial securities in the bond market. These include government, municipal and corporate bonds; managed investments such as money market funds, fixed-income funds and hedge funds; financial institutions including banks and non-bank finance companies; and asset classes in structured finance.

Moody's Investors Service's closest competitors are Standard & Poor's (S&P) and Fitch Group. Together, they are sometimes referred to as the Big Three credit rating agencies. Moody's Investors Service and its close competitors play a key role in global capital markets as a supplementary credit analysis provider for banks and other financial institutions in assessing the credit risk of particular securities.