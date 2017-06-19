Ministers, department heads, and local authorities will begin to give news conferences on the results of the past six-month’s work beginning on July 10.

The Ministry of Education and Science and the Center for Strategic Studies under the President of Tajikistan will be the first to give the news conferences.

Recall, President Emomali Rahmon in March 2005 signed a decree obligating ministers, department heads, and local officials to give quarterly news conferences.

But by president’s decree issued in September 2011 ministers, department heads, and local authorities now give news conferences twice a year – in January and July.

The decree also notes that in case of necessity, ministers and department heads may give news conferences several times a month.