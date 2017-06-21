His Highness the Aga Khan on June 19 announced a contribution of Euros 500,000 towards the support of victims of the deadly forest fire in Pedrógão Grande in central Portugal, according to the Aga Khan Development Network (AKDN).

“My heartfelt condolences go to the families of those who have lost their lives in this tragic fire,” the Aga Khan said. “We wish to assure His Excellency President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, and the people of Portugal, of our unconditional support at this very trying time.” The Aga Khan spoke directly with the President over the weekend to offer his sympathy and support.

The half a million euro contribution from the Ismaili Imamat – the office of His Highness the Aga Khan – will be channeled through the Ministry of Solidarity. The funds together with others raised by local and international organizations in response to the crisis, will aid victims affected by the tragic fire, which was one of the worst such disasters in Portugal’s recent history.

A formal Seat of the Ismaili Imamat was established in Portugal on June 3, 2015, following the signing of a landmark agreement with the Republic of Portugal. The Agreement came into effect after it was approved by Portugal’s Parliament and ratified by the President of the Portuguese Republic.

His Highness the Aga Khan is the 49th hereditary Imam (Spiritual Leader) of the Shia Ismaili Muslims, a global community spread over 25 countries worldwide and who represent a rich tapestry of cultures, languages and nationalities. He is founder and Chairman of the Aga Khan Development Network (AKDN), one of the largest private development networks today. The Aga Khan Foundation, one of the agencies of the AKDN, has been working in Portugal for over 30 years.

Meanwhile, media reports say the week's highest temperatures of around 38ºCare are expected in Portugal on Tuesday and together with windy conditions could reignite fires already quelled.

According to the BBC, civil protection officials say although 70% of the fire is under control, what remains is a source “of great concern.”

The BBC reported on Monday that at least 64 people have died in the fires since Saturday. Many reportedly died inside their cars or a short distance away from them as they tried to flee. More than 130 other people have been injured.

More than 1,000 firefighters are tackling the blaze which continues to rage on several fronts.