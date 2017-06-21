Tashkent is expected to build a center for sale of Uzbek cars in Dushanbe.

The center for sale of Uzbek car Ravon (Reliable Active Vehicle On Road), which is new brand of GM-Uzbekistan, will be built in the “Kolkhoz Rossiya” area.

Uzbek Deputy Prime Minister, Ulughbek Roziqulov heading an Uzbek delegation arrived in Dushanbe on June 20 for a two-day visit.

The Uzbek delegation members include senior representatives of 17 ministries and agencies of Uzbekistan as well as about 40 Uzbek entrepreneurs.

They will meet with representatives of the Tajik government to discuss state and prospects of further expansion of trade and economic cooperation between the two countries.

Before 1992, Uzbekistan had absolutely no automotive industry, being part of the Soviet Union. In post-Soviet times, UzDaewooAuto, SamKochAvto, GM Uzbekistan new auto producing plants were built with South Korean and American help. Now that production is more than 200 thousand per year, Uzbekistan exports automobiles to Russia and other CIS countries.

GM Uzbekistan is a joint venture between the Uzbek OJSC UzAvtosanoat (75%) and the American General Motors Company (25%) for the manufacturing of automobiles, and is located in Asaka, Uzbekistan.

The JV originally was founded in 1996 between the Uzbek government and the South Korea-based Daewoo, and was initially known as UzDaewoo Auto. Following the change of ownership of Daewoo to GM Daewoo, the facility was renamed GM Uzbekistan in 2008 to continue to produce Uz-Daewoo branded vehicles. More recently these models are now sold as Chevrolets as in other international markets.

GM Uzbekistan began production on 27 November 2008. The first assembled car on this day was an Chevrolet Lacetti which also was the 1,000,000 assembled vehicle out of the production from UzAvtosanoat. The annual production of GM Uzbekistan is 250,000 units. But GM Uzbekistan plans to manufacture up to 50% of all needed parts and want to realize it soon as possible.[6] Another plant is producing 200,000 units of front- rear- and side windows for the vehicles of the Uz-DaewooAvto and the Chevrolet Lacetti.