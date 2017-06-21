The Dushanbe mayor’s office has allocated 51,000 somoni for conducting horse race in the Tajik capital on July 1.

The horse race will be conducted at the Dushanbe hippodrome (Navrouzgoh) on the occasion on the 20th anniversary of the Day of National Unity and Accord of Tajikistan.

Dushanbe Mayor Rustam Emomali has ordered relevant municipal agencies to ensure participation of representatives of all regions of the country in the upcoming horse race, according to the press service of the Dushanbe mayor’s office.