A free open air concert dedicated to World Music Day is taking place at 800th Anniversary of Moscow Square in Dushanbe today evening.

The concert is organized by the Bactria Cultural Center under support of France’s Embassy in Dushanbe.

According to the Ministry of Culture of Tajikistan, Tajik music groups such as Avesto, Sadoi Poytakht, Nozhan, Navoi Darvoz, Barodaron and the Izzat Sharifi Group will participate in the concert.

2014 was the first year that Tajikistan celebrated World Music Day.

Music Day is a connected set of free public events which takes place each year on June 21. The event is also known as Fête de la Musique (or Make Music Day and sometimes as World Music Day) and originated in France in 1982. The concept of an all-day musical celebration on the days of the solstice, was originated by the French Minister of Culture, Jack Lang.

Since then the idea has spread across the globe with each event holding to the same simple set of principles: that the day is held on the mid-summer solstice and that all concerts and events are free and accessible to the public. Typically this means that the music is brought out onto the streets, though venues are also encouraged to get in on the act.

Today, the festival is celebrated in 120 countries around the world.